Two men left critically injured in Cold Lake Walmart parking lot

RCMP say two men were rushed to hospital in critical condition after being found unresponsive in the parking lot of the Cold Lake Walmart early Sunday morning. Police were called around 2 a.m., and EMS transported both victims to hospital by STARS air ambulance.Investigators believe the incident was targeted and say there is no further risk to the public. The Cold Lake General Investigations Section is leading the case.RCMP are asking anyone with information to contact the Cold Lake detachment or reach out anonymously through Crime Stoppers.