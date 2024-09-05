Two more BC United MLAs announce Independent runs

Two BC United-Liberals MLAs have announced that they will be following Mike Bernier's lead and running as Independents in the upcoming elections.Tom Shypitka and Dan Davies, who represent the people of Kootenay-Rockies and Peace River North, respectfully, both argued that Independents could play an outsized role in the new government."There's going to be some hesitation out there, but I'm encouraged by the people who are actually championing me on this," Shypitka said on Wednesday, per the Cranbrook Daily Townsman. "In 124 years, there's only been nine people who have ever run as an independent and won. We can make some history here, folks, and we can tell Victoria that we are sticking together."He went on to explain that his decision was not motivated by a desire to help or hinder a particular political party, rather, to ensure the people of the Kootenay region have the representative they deserve."There's never been a time in BC history when an opposition government has ever collapsed like it has here," Shypitka continued, "so of course there's going to be a lot of Independents that will be running and the story right now is that in this election, it will be so close that the Independents will have the balance of power."His sentiments were shared by Davies, who announced his Independent run the following day. "As I have said for the last four years, my intention was to always run again, and that I can announce today has not changed," he said, per Everything Grand Prairie. "There is a number of Independents who will be running for the first time, in fact they are expecting a record number of Independents running, which could very well become the power brokers in a legislature that is looking like it could very well be a minority government."Davies made it clear, however, that he was committed to "working with whatever party that is in power to ensure that Peace River North gets its fair share."Since now-former BC United-Liberals leader Kevin Falcon decided to suspend his party's campaign, a number of MLAs and candidates have either crossed the aisle to run as Conservatives, dropped out, or announced Independent runs. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.