Two more recall petitions issued for NDP and Progressive Tory MLAs

And with that, two more Alberta recall petitions have been announced.Thursday, Elections Alberta declared recall petitions against Progressive Tory Party of Alberta MLA Pete Guthrie, and NDP MLA Marie Renaud.Starting Friday, the two petitioners will have 90 days to collect signatures from those in their riding after registering canvassers.The petition against Guthrie, MLA for Airdrie-Cochrane, was filed by Lawrence Martini, who claims in the applicant statement that Guthrie once had an "open house" and says "unprovoked, Guthrie called the police and had me [Martini] removed."Guthrie was elected under the UCP banner in the 2023 election; however, he was kicked out of their caucus in April 2025 after he openly criticized how the Government handled the allegation and investigations into corruption within AHS.He was left without a party for several months before ultimately joining the Alberta Party in July, becoming its leader in December, and leading its rebranding as the Tory Party. .As for Renaud, MLA for St. Albert, petition applicant, Lilo Forsyth says Renaud is an activist."She voted for Bill 24, which made schools keep secrets from parents about their own kids while pushing gender ideology into classrooms," stated Forsyth."She shows up in activist classrooms, wraps herself in that agenda, and calls it 'safety.'""She treats parents like the problem, deliberately shutting them out- along with anyone who disagrees with her," Forsyth concludes.