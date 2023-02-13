SC train crash

SC train crash

 Courtesy of Twitter

Nearly two weeks after an Ohio train derailment resulted in dangerous chemicals being released into air, two more trains derailed back-to-back on Monday. 

On Monday morning in Montgomery County, Texas, emergency crews responded to a train derailment. A man driving an 18-wheeler was hit by a train and was killed.

