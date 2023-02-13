Nearly two weeks after an Ohio train derailment resulted in dangerous chemicals being released into air, two more trains derailed back-to-back on Monday.
On Monday morning in Montgomery County, Texas, emergency crews responded to a train derailment. A man driving an 18-wheeler was hit by a train and was killed.
The 18-wheeler was dragged half a mile down the tracks. A total of 15 cars were derailed in the crash.
According to the Splendora Police Department, the train was carrying hazardous materials, prompting crews in hazmat suits to arrive on the scene. However, it was reported that there were no leaks from any of the cars.
Then later in the day in Enoree, South Carolina, a train derailed just after 4:00 p.m. Emergency crews and CSX Transportation, the company that operates the railroad, are on the scene investigating.
On Feb 3, a total of 50 train cars derailed and caught fire near East Palestine. Twenty of the 141 cars were classified as carrying hazardous materials, and 14 of those were carrying chemical vinyl chloride. A controlled burn was done to prevent the train cars from exploding.
Both Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said the air quality had been sampled multiple times in the region and found to be below levels of concern. But according to testimonials from locals, animals in the area have been falling ill and dying.
One Ohioan who owns a dairy farm near East Palestine, said several of the foxes he keeps on his property have become mortally ill, while a woman claimed all her chickens died.
Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.
