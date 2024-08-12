Two more UK men imprisoned for Facebook posts — one gets 38 months, the other gets 20

UK authorities arrested and sentenced two more men for social media posts inciting "racial" violence and hate. And former Twitter (“X”) VP Bruce Daisley says Tesla billionaire and current X boss Elon Musk should be thrown in jail for inciting violence Further arrests made throughout the weekend involve at least a dozen people, including two 12-year-old boys, who participated in riots protesting mass immigration after a Rwandan immigrant killed three school girls in Southport on a murderous rampage.The National Police Chiefs' Council said as of Monday, 975 people had been arrested and 546 had been charged since the immigrant’s deadly killing spree, according to the BBC.Tyler Kay, 26, was sentenced to 38 months in prison and Jordan Parlour, 28, received a 20-month sentence. They both called for an attack on immigrant housing. Kay, father-of-three and from Northampton, reposted a stale tweet from years prior calling for people to “set fire to all the f****** hotels full of the bastards”. Kay was arrested on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to publishing material stirring “racial hatred” on Thursday and by Friday sentenced at Northampton Crown Court to three years, two months in prison. Parlour, of Leeds, wrote on Facebook “every man and his dog should smash [the] f*** out of Britannia hotel,” occupied by 210 people, most of them immigrants and refugees, per the BBC.“As is recognized on your behalf, this offense is so serious that an immediate custodial sentence is unavoidable,” said the judge. He pleaded guilty to publishing material to incite “racial hatred” — thereby reducing what would have been a five-year sentence to 20 months. “I want to be absolutely clear, anyone involved in inciting this thuggish behavior will face severe consequences,” Nick Price, director of legal services at the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said in a statement.“Kay wrote about setting fire to hotels and amplified posts advocating action against immigrations solicitors — this online behavior will not be tolerated,” said Rosemary Ainslie, acting head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, per the BBC. “He was convicted only a day after he made the social media post, which displays just how quickly offenders such as Kay will be brought to justice.” As for the 12-year-old boys in hot water over their participation in the UK unrest, one was caught throwing an object at police in Southport — he pleaded guilty to violent disorder in a Liverpool youth court. The other boy threw a missile at a police van in Manchester, and he pleaded guilty to two charges of violent disorder at the Manchester magistrates' court.They cannot be named, as they are youths. Sentencing will take place in September. As Musk has been a staunch opponent of mass immigration, he should face “personal sanctions” and the threat of an “arrest warrant,” said Daisley, per the Guardian. He said Prime Minister Keir Starmer should “beef up” online safety laws and look into whether internet mediator Ofcom “is fit to deal with the blurringly fast actions of the likes of Musk”.“In my experience, that threat of personal sanction is much more effective on executives than the risk of corporate fines,” wrote Daisley. Musk in one post warned people in the UK that “civil war is inevitable.” Justice Minister Heidi Alexander said Musk’s comment was “unacceptable”. “Were Musk to continue stirring up unrest, an arrest warrant for him might produce fireworks from his fingertips, but as an international jet-setter it would have the effect of focusing his mind,” wrote Daisley. “Musk’s actions should be a wake-up call for Starmer’s government to quietly legislate to take back control of what we collectively agree is permissible on social media.”“The question we are presented with is whether we’re willing to allow a billionaire oligarch to camp off the UK coastline and take potshots at our society. The idea that a boycott – whether by high-profile users or advertisers – should be our only sanction is clearly not meaningful.”