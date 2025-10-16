Two orphaned grizzlies find new home at Calgary Zoo

Two orphaned grizzly bear cubs have found a permanent home at the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo after their mother was killed near Diamond Valley earlier this year.The young cubs, born this spring, were discovered alone in southern Alberta following a human-wildlife encounter that left them without their mother. Too young to survive on their own, the bears were taken into temporary care at the zoo in September while a permanent placement was arranged.“These cubs needed our help — but in many ways, we needed them too,” said Kim Walker, Senior Manager of Animal Care, Health & Welfare. “Their arrival has brought new life and hope to our zoo family at a time when our hearts were heavy with the recent loss of ‘Skoki’ and ‘Khutzeymateen’.”The zoo’s grizzly population had recently dwindled after the deaths of two of its long-time residents. .Skoki, a wild-born male from Banff National Park, was euthanized on September 2 due to age-related complications. Khutzeymateen, known affectionately as “Khutzey,” was euthanized on September 30 after her health declined. Both were 35 years old — exceptionally old for grizzly bears.The new cubs — one slightly darker female and one lighter male — have not yet been named. Zoo officials say they are healthy, eating well, and adjusting to their new environment while building trust with caregivers.The zoo has been home to grizzly bears since 1938 and has long been involved in conservation and education efforts around coexistence with wildlife. .Officials emphasized that orphaned grizzly cubs cannot safely be reintroduced into the wild. Unlike black bears, young grizzlies rely heavily on their mothers to learn survival skills, and human contact often erodes their natural fear of people.Under Alberta policy and animal welfare guidelines, orphaned grizzlies are placed in long-term care or accredited zoos. Alberta Fish & Wildlife worked closely with the zoo to ensure the cubs’ safety and permanent placement.The cubs will not be visible to the public until spring 2026, but zoo officials said their arrival symbolizes both renewal and responsibility. The zoo encouraged Albertans to help prevent similar tragedies by securing attractants, giving bears space, and respecting wildlife habitats.For nearly 90 years, the Calgary Zoo has cared for grizzly bears. Now, with two new cubs settling in, the next chapter of that legacy has begun.