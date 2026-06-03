Two paddleboarders found dead after Browning Lake tragedy in Squamish

Two paddleboarders who disappeared beneath the waters of Browning Lake in Squamish over the weekend have been found dead following a multi-day search involving several emergency response agencies.Squamish RCMP confirmed Tuesday that the bodies of the two individuals were recovered from Browning Lake in Murrin Provincial Park after an extensive search effort that began Saturday.Police said officers received a report at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday that two people had fallen from their paddleboard and entered the water. Witnesses reported the pair failed to resurface, prompting an immediate emergency response.A coordinated search was launched involving Squamish Search and Rescue, the B.C. Conservation Officer Service, Squamish Fire Rescue, BC Emergency Health Services and RCMP Air One.The search continued for several days before the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was deployed to Browning Lake on June 2.During recovery operations, both missing individuals were located and subsequently brought from the water.“We are deeply grateful for the dedicated support and coordinated efforts of our specialized teams and partner agencies who assisted in this search and recovery,” said Staff Sgt. Sasha Banks, operations commander with Squamish RCMP.Police have not released the identities of the deceased. No further information was immediately available.