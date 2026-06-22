Two RCMP officers seriously injured in Saskatchewan shooting

Two RCMP officers were seriously injured Sunday night after they were shot while responding to an assault complaint at a home in Melville.Saskatchewan RCMP said officers were called to a residence on Eighth Avenue West at about 9:35 pm. When they arrived, a firearm was discharged, and two Melville RCMP officers were struck.Both officers were taken to the hospital by EMS with injuries described as serious. RCMP later said the officers were transported to a Regina hospital, but no further update on their condition was available Monday morning.Police said the armed suspect, believed to be an adult man, remained inside the residence after the shooting. Officers from the Melville detachment and the Saskatchewan RCMP’s Critical Incident Response Team responded, including the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services, and the Crisis Negotiation Team.The Saskatchewan RCMP Serious Crimes Unit was also called in. The Government of Saskatchewan’s Protection and Response Team assisted, along with Regina Police Service SWAT officers..The standoff ended at about 2 am on Monday when the suspect and another person exited the home. RCMP said the suspect was arrested and remains in custody.The second person was initially detained but was released shortly afterward and has since been cleared of any involvement.No charges had been laid as of Monday morning. RCMP said no further details about the suspect were being released because the investigation remains active.Police said they considered issuing a dangerous person alert but ultimately decided against it because the suspect was contained inside the residence and posed no elevated risk to public safety.Investigators said they do not believe there is any further elevated risk to the public connected to the incident.Chief Supt. Murray Chamberlin, criminal operations officer with the Saskatchewan RCMP, said the shooting is a reminder of the dangers police officers face.“This incident is a stark reminder of the dangers police officers face every day,” Chamberlin said.