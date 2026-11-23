TORONTO — Two 16-year-old boys are dead and a third is recovering after a triple shooting outside a Petro-Canada gas station in Scarborough early Sunday.Toronto police say officers responded around 12:30 a.m. on November 22 to multiple calls near Ellesmere Rd. and Brimley Rd. They found three 16-year-old males with gunshot wounds at the gas station. Life-saving measures were performed on scene before all three were taken to hospital.Ezekiel Tarrance Joseph-Jeffrey and Jakson Robin Clifford Persaud, both of Toronto, were pronounced dead at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. The third teen was taken to the Hospital for Sick Children with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was expected to be released later Sunday.Det. Sgt. Trevor Grieve of the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit said the three victims had attended a private event in a nearby industrial area that drew about 50 people. A confrontation broke out between two groups outside the event. Investigators believe the shooting began further west along Ellesmere Rd. before the victims made their way to the gas station..Grieve said people at the event scattered after the gunfire. It is not yet clear whether the second group had also attended the private event. No suspects have been identified and police have not released descriptions of anyone they are seeking. Someone was struck by a fleeing vehicle but suffered no major injuries. Police do not believe that vehicle was involved in the shooting.Nearby resident Chris Ramirez told CBC News he heard what sounded like at least ten gunshots. He described the neighbourhood as usually quiet and said he has lived in the area for more than 20 years.Police have asked anyone with dash-camera or surveillance footage from the area between Brimley Rd. and Midland Ave., and between Ellesmere and Lawrence avenues, between 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m., to contact investigators. Ellesmere Rd. was closed west of Brimley Rd. in the immediate aftermath.