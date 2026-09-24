Two Toronto officers injured after fleeing vehicle hits cruiser in Etobicoke

TORONTO — Two Toronto police officers were sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries early Thursday after a vehicle fleeing a west-end break-in call crashed into a cruiser, and police say a second vehicle remains outstanding.Officers were called about 2:30 a.m. to Islington Ave. and Elmhurst Dr. in Etobicoke, north of Hwy. 401, for a report of someone breaking into a parked vehicle. While checking the area for the suspect, they saw two vehicles leaving the scene, and one of them collided with a police car, Toronto Police Operations said.Police told CityNews the car had fake licence plates, and Toronto paramedics said the lone driver of a vehicle that flipped suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the two officers had minor injuries. Officers briefly pursued the second vehicle, but it fled and had not been located as of Thursday morning.Elmhurst Dr. was closed between Islington Ave. and Turpin Ave. into the morning commute, and police said the investigation is continuing.