News

Two Toronto officers injured after fleeing vehicle hits cruiser in Etobicoke

Break-in call on Islington Ave. ends with crash, arrest, and one vehicle still outstanding
The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries
The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuriesToronto police
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Ontario
Crime
Toronto
Public Safety
Police
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news