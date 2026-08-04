Two Toronto residents dead after Muskoka boat crash on Lake Rosseau

TORONTO — Two Toronto residents are dead following a boating crash on Lake Rosseau in Muskoka, Ontario Provincial Police confirmed.Officers from the Bracebridge OPP detachment responded around 10:40 p.m. Friday to reports of a collision near Brackenrig Bay. They found a significantly damaged boat resting on a rock ledge.The only two people aboard — a 32-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, both from Toronto — were initially missing. Their bodies were recovered Saturday afternoon with the assistance of the OPP’s Underwater Search and Recovery Unit.Police have not released the victims’ names or the circumstances that led to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.