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Two Toronto residents dead after Muskoka boat crash on Lake Rosseau

OPP recover bodies following Friday-night collision; damaged vessel found on rock ledge
Police have discovered the bodies of two missing people connected to the crash
Police have discovered the bodies of two missing people connected to the crashOntario Provincial Police
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