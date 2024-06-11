Two Vancouver ‘safe supply’ advocates charged with drug trafficking

Two members of Vancouver’s Drug User Liberation Front (DULF) have been charged with drug possession for the purposes of trafficking, according to local police. DULF claimed to distribute “safe doses” (14 grams per week) of heroin, cocaine, and methamphetamines to prevent overdoses through its “fulfillment centre.” A total of 201 doses were distributed in its first month of operation. The group received $200,000 of public funding in 2021 and 2022, the Canadian Press reported. According to Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, the grant was for the purpose of “drug testing,” not to buy drugs. Farnworth said once it was known DULF was selling drugs, funds were rescinded. Police raids of DULF’s downtown Eastside offices and two residences in October led to the trafficking charges laid on co-founders, Eris Nyx, 33, and Jeremy Kalicum, 28.The drug advocacy group had previously spoken publicly about trafficking hard drugs, Vancouver police said in a statement, per the Vancouver Sun.Charges were approved against Kalicum and Eris Nyx May 31. Each face three trafficking-related charges and are scheduled to appear in court July 2.DULF says it tests drugs for safety and charges “at cost” for the supply. Nyx in a news conference in 2023 said despite legalities, the group will continue its drug distribution operation. It seeks to obtain the same license as supervised drug consumption sites operating legally in the province. More than 2,500 people in BC died of drug overdose in 2023 alone, according to the BC government website. It became a public health emergency back in 2016. Since then, more than 14,500 people in the province have died from drug overdoses.