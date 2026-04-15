Two wanted Mission suspects arrested after dramatic mall chase in Richmond

Two men wanted by Mission RCMP are now in custody after a dramatic arrest inside a Richmond shopping centre that ended with suspects allegedly jumping between parkade levels and landing on a parked vehicle.Police say 28-year-old William Beale and 19-year-old Dayton Zahn were arrested in Richmond on Monday, following a coordinated response involving Richmond RCMP Bike Patrol and the Gang Enforcement Team.Beale had been wanted since December 2025 on a series of charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, multiple counts of failing to stop for police, possession of stolen property over $5,000, assault with a weapon, failing to comply with release conditions, and escape from custody stemming from an incident in May 2025..Zahn had been sought since March 18, 2026, on charges including robbery, extortion, forcible confinement, and assault with a weapon. His wanted notice had received significant public attention, generating nearly 1.5 million views on Mission RCMP’s Facebook page.That attention ultimately led to his arrest. A security guard at Richmond Centre Mall spotted three males walking together on Monday afternoon and recognized Zahn. Police officers already in the mall were alerted, prompting an immediate response.Officers moved in on the group, at which point all three suspects fled on foot. The pursuit continued through the mall and into a parkade, where the males reportedly jumped between levels, landing on a parked vehicle and causing significant damage, including a crushed roof and shattered rear window.Beale and Zahn were taken into custody at the scene. A third male managed to escape and remains at large while investigators review CCTV footage to identify him.Mission RCMP praised the actions of the mall security guard, who alerted police rather than attempting to intervene.“This outcome reflects strong cooperation between Mission and Richmond RCMP, along with the role the public plays in community safety,” said Richmond RCMP Operations Officer Insp. Vaz Kassam. “The security guard did exactly the right thing by contacting police and not attempting to intervene. We remind anyone who sees a wanted person not to approach them, but to call police immediately.”Both Beale and Zahn remain in custody as the investigation continues.