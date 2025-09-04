TWO WEEKS WITHOUT WATER: Olds residents fight new smart meter installations

A dispute is intensifying in the Town of Olds over the rollout of new Kamstrup flowIQ 2200 smart water meters, with some residents raising concerns about health risks, heavy-handed enforcement, and a lack of public consultation.For local resident Katina Walton, opposition to the program has left her household — including her husband, two children, her elderly mother-in-law, and pets — without running water for more than two weeks after she said the town shut off the water to their home for refusing to instal the new meter.Walton described the situation as “inhumane,” noting that her son’s 13th birthday passed without a home celebration, which was what he had wanted.“This is an unbelievable situation for us,” Walton told the Western Standard. She said repeated requests for evidence confirming the safety of the meters, which emit low-level electromagnetic fields (EMF), have gone unanswered.“I believe these meters pose a real risk to human health. There should be informed consent and the right to choose without coercion or the threat of having our water disconnected,” she said..IN-DEPTH: Edmonton man fights Epcor over water shut off, alleges violation of Constitutional rights.The new installation plan is being carried out in five phases across the town, with 4,000 meters in residential and commercial areas being installed at a cost that local authorities estimate to be around $4–5 million.Unlike older meters, the new devices contain built-in radio transmitters located inside homes.Town documents state the meters transmit six times per day at very low power levels and comply with Health Canada’s Safety Code 6 standards for radio-frequency emissions.Officials argue that the devices emit less energy than common household electronics, such as wi-fi routers and smartphones.The town has hired Metercor, a private contractor, to handle installations. Olds is believed to be one of the first municipalities in Alberta to adopt this Kamstrup technology.Mayor Judy Dahl has defended the program as necessary to modernize infrastructure and ensure accurate billing.In a series of emails to residents, Dahl emphasized that more than 700 meters have already been installed without incident, and the town will not consider an opt-out program.“Council remains aligned in its support for the program and the work being carried out by town staff,” she wrote in an email to Walton..Québec court orders last holdout to accept smart meter.Another resident, Janey Olson, reported heavy-handed enforcement tactics, including an installation made “under duress,” where a local peace officer was present.“It was harassment and coercion,” Olson said. “They showed up with staff ready to shut off my water if I didn’t comply. When I asked if the peace officer was there to intimidate me, he said he had already attended 16 similar cases.”Tensions came to a head at the Aug. 25 council meeting, where roughly 30 residents demanded answers.Walton and Olson said their formal requests to add the issue to the agenda had been ignored.Council discussions reportedly grew tense, with Walton saying Chief Administrative Officer Brent Williams told her to continue dealing directly with staff.Olds Director of Infrastructure Adrian Pedro told the Western Standard that there is a process for what topics are on the docket at town council meetings, and those processes were not properly followed by Walton.Town officials maintain that the meters are safe and compliant with Health Canada guidelines and believe some of the claims by certain residents are misleading.Pedro said that the devices are indeed CSA approved and cited independent studies confirming that smart meter RF emissions pose no health risk.He added that he knew of only “one other municipality in Alberta” which offers an opt-out program for smart meters..Calgary water fluoridation delayed into late spring.On the enforcement issue, Pedro explained that peace officers were deployed “because of potential safety issues” and that shutting off water is authorized under municipal bylaws.“Our water bylaw is quite clear on what we can and cannot do to maintain and operate water utilities,” he said.“In this case, we are well within our authority under the bylaw to shut off water.”He emphasized that data from installed meters is collected centrally and said the recourse for residents who refuse installation is still to book appointments to replace their meters.He also addressed misconceptions about the health risks associated with the meters.“We’ve had conversations with multiple people. In our opinion, the data that we use has been provided, and according to the regulators that we look to for certification of these types of technologies, there is no risk,” he said.He said some of the sources and studies people use “aren’t the best resources,” are “skewed,” and “lack credibility.”Despite opposition, the town has signalled it will continue with the rollout.Walton and Olson argue that residents deserve more choice, transparency, and answers about the potential long-term effects of these devices.“This isn’t just a meter — it’s a telecommunications device,” Walton said.“Some places in the US have banned them altogether. Why are we being treated like test subjects?”