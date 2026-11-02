Two-year-old boy killed after being struck by taxi in Calgary shopping centre parking lot

A two-year-old boy has died after being struck and run over by a taxi in a northeast Calgary shopping centre parking lot Sunday evening.Calgary police say the fatal collision occurred at approximately 5:35 p.m. at Sunridge Shopping Centre, located at 2525 36 St. N.E.According to investigators, the toddler was with his parents near their vehicle when he suddenly ran into a thoroughfare in the parking lot.The child was struck and run over by a passing taxi.Police said the taxi driver, a man in his 50s, immediately stopped his vehicle following the collision.Despite the response to the incident, the boy did not survive.The Calgary Police Service Traffic Section continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the Traffic Section is involved in the ongoing investigation.The child's death marks Calgary's 10th pedestrian fatality of 2026 and the city's 33rd traffic-related death this year.Police have not released the identity of the toddler or indicated whether charges are being considered against the taxi driver.Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident to come forward.Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234.Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or through the P3 Tips app.