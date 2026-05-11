Two young gangsters — aged 16 and 18 — gunned down in Surrey

A late-night shooting in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood has left two young gangsters dead and triggered a multi-agency homicide investigation involving provincial and municipal police forces.On Sunday, about 10:02 p.m., officers from the Surrey Police Service were called to an underground parking lot in the 7000 block of 133B St. after reports of gunfire.When officers arrived, they found two males suffering from gunshot wounds. Police and paramedics with BC Emergency Health Services began life-saving efforts at the scene, but both victims were pronounced dead.The investigation has now been taken over by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which says the case remains in its early stages and is being worked in coordination with the Surrey Police Service, the Integrated Forensic Identification Services, and the BC Coroners Service.Shortly after the shooting, emergency crews also responded to a vehicle fire near 144 St. and 84 Ave.Investigators later recovered a burnt grey four-door sedan believed to be connected to the homicide. Police say they are working to identify the occupants who fled the scene.The victims, both Surrey residents, were 18 and 16 years old. .IHIT says it is working closely with their families as investigators attempt to piece together their movements leading up to the shooting.While a motive has not been confirmed, investigators say early evidence suggests the incident was targeted and may be linked to the ongoing BC gang conflict.“This shooting has left two families grieving the loss of young lives taken far too soon,” said Sgt. Freda Fong of IHIT. “Extensive work is underway as investigators pursue all available leads to identify and hold those responsible accountable.”IHIT is now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage from the area between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Sunday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.