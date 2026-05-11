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Two young gangsters — aged 16 and 18 — gunned down in Surrey

Two young gangsters — 16 and 18 — gunned down in Surrey
Two young gangsters — 16 and 18 — gunned down in Surrey Courtesy CBC
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Bcpoli
Surrey
Surrey Police Service
Lower Mainland Gang Conflict
Integrated Homicide Investigation Team
BC Emergency Health Services
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