Type 2 diabetes is hitting younger women, Canadian data raises new concerns

CALGARY — A growing number of women in their 20s are being diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes in England, according to new research highlighted by the BBC, raising concerns among health experts about the disease increasingly affecting younger adults.Research by the Imperial College London, found diagnoses among women aged 20 to 39 in England have been increasing by about 3% annually since 2011, a rise researchers largely attributed to increasing obesity rates among younger adults. At the same time, diagnosis rates among older adults have declined.While Canadian health officials have not reported the same age-specific trend, national data suggests diabetes remains a growing public health challenge, with younger women representing an important demographic.According to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), approximately 3.9 million Canadians were living with diagnosed diabetes in 2023-24, while another 260,000 people received a new diagnosis during the year. About 90 to 95% of all diabetes cases are Type 2 diabetes, the form most commonly linked to obesity, physical inactivity and other lifestyle factors.PHAC identifies several risk factors for Type 2 diabetes, including physical inactivity, being overweight or obese, high blood pressure, family history and a history of gestational diabetes.Federal data also shows diabetes is more common among women than men between the ages of 20 and 34. After age 35, however, men begin to have higher rates of the disease. Although the data combines Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, health officials note that Type 2 accounts for the overwhelming majority of diabetes cases in adults.Statistics Canada estimates roughly 120,000 Canadians between the ages of 20 and 39 were living with diabetes between 2016 and 2019, representing about 1.3 per cent of that age group. While prevalence remains much lower than among older adults, the figures illustrate that diabetes is affecting thousands of younger Canadians.Public health experts have increasingly warned that Type 2 diabetes is no longer a disease seen primarily in middle-aged and older adults. Excess bodyweight, poor diet, physical inactivity, family history and certain ethnic backgrounds all increase the risk of developing the condition. Women who experience gestational diabetes during pregnancy also face a higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes later in life..Type 2 diabetes develops when the body becomes resistant to insulin or does not produce enough insulin to maintain normal blood sugar levels.If left untreated, Type 2 diabetes can lead to serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, nerve damage and vision loss.Researchers say identifying the disease earlier in younger adults is important, as people diagnosed at a younger age often live with the condition for decades, increasing their lifetime risk of complications.Although Canadian surveillance data has not yet documented the same age-specific increase reported in England, the latest figures underscore the growing burden of diabetes across the country and the importance of prevention through healthy lifestyle choices, regular screening for those at higher risk and early treatment when the disease is detected.