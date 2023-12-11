U of A student's request for a menorah display leads to removal of Christmas tree

A University of Alberta law student asked if a menorah could be included in the school’s holiday display and her request was answered with the abrupt removal of the Christmas tree. The student, Rachel Cook, after seeing Christmas decorations displayed on campus, wanted to add the Jewish Hannakuh symbol to the decorations at the school’s student centre. She said she never had an issue with the Christmas decorations, she just wanted to add the Jewish representation to the display, per the Edmonton Journal. Cook asked staff at law student services on December 5 if it would be acceptable to display a menorah she offered to supply herself and she received an email from the vice dean, who Cook said had dressed up as Santa and handed out candy canes earlier in the Christmas season. Cook said the vice dean wrote to say her concerns with the holiday display in the student centre were bright to his attention and told her she could book a prayer room in advance if she wanted to display the menorah — but the decorations on campus should be “non-denominational.” Shortly after her request, faculty took down the centre’s Christmas tree, with the school citing the issue the tree represents “non-secular” values. Festive lights, images of polar bears, and strings of garlands were allowed to remain. “I got an email from the vice dean (telling me) ‘No trees either, we’re going to take all those down because of your concerns,’” Cook told the Edmonton Journal. “That’s when I responded, ‘But I don’t have concerns, I actually find them quite pretty. I just wanted to display a menorah.’”“They’ve decided now the secular line is that if it’s nature-themed and lying flat, that’s secular,” Cook said, indicating the garland and polar bear decorations. “But if it’s in tree form (it’s religious).”“I have not talked to a single student on campus who has a problem with a menorah,” Cook added.U of A spokesperson Michael Brown released a statement on the Christmas tree removal. “Some decorations were moved in order to maintain the intent of seasonal decorations in this shared space, which is to be secularly festive,” he said. “The faculty supports student groups and others who wish to hold celebration events that may be denominational, religious or spiritual with bookable spaces, including a room specifically designated for these purposes.”