U of Regina nursing professor touts chestfeeding

Online videos by University of Regina nursing professor Dr. Shela Herani insist it's "a common misconception that only cisgender women can breastfeed" and invite support for sexual minorities in their "breastfeeding journey."."It is a common misconception that only cisgender women can breastfeed, but transgender men and non binary parents can also breastfeed their babies with the help of hormone therapy and lactation support," explains the video entitled Breaking Barriers: Supporting LGBTQ+ Breastfeeding Journey."Breastfeeding can help LGBTQ+ parents bond with their babies and create a strong emotional connection, regardless of their gender identity or sexual orientation. LGBTQ+ families may face stigma and discrimination when breastfeeding in public, leading to feelings of isolation and exclusion from breastfeeding support groups and resources."LGBTQ+ parents may experience challenges accessing health care providers who are knowledgeable and sensitive to their unique needs and circumstances when seeking lactation support and guidance. LGBTQ+ parents who have undergone gender affirming surgeries or hormone therapy may have specific concerns and questions related to breastfeeding and may require specialized care and support from health care providers."LGBTQ+ parents may face discrimination and bias from health care providers, lactation consultants and breastfeeding educators which can undermine their confidence and ability to breastfeed successfully. LGBTQ+ plus parents may benefit from connecting with other LGBTQ+ families and seeking out inclusive and affirming breastfeeding support groups and resources to find community and solidarity."LGBTQ+ parents may choose to use chest feeding or other gender affirming language to describe their breastfeeding experience honouring their unique identities and experiences as parents."LGBTQ+ parents who experienced challenges or concerns with breastfeeding should seek out knowledgeable and affirming health care providers, lactation consultants and support groups to access the resources and support they need to breastfeed successfully."An online biography at the University of Regina lists five sets of credentials for the associate professor: RN, PhD, MScN, BScN, IBCLC. She has has penned many published papers on breastfeeding and has received twelve research grants since 2016, including three for about $120,000 each.