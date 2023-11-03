U of Regina students, faculty stage walkout supporting Palestine

Students and faculty members at the University of Regina staged a walkout on Thursday, calling for an immediate ceasefire and an end to the blockade of humanitarian aid in Gaza. The demonstrators stated that there is an urgent need for supplies like food, water, medical resources, and electricity in Gaza, which have been severely lacking due to the ongoing war with Israel. The organizers said they are determined to raise awareness about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.Ad Hika, one of the pro-Palestine organizers of the walkout, stressed the importance of spreading awareness and pressuring leaders to take action. “Not only spreading awareness but pressuring leaders to take action,” said Hika.The protesters at the University of Regina are committed to a university environment where people can openly express their concerns, educate others, and share information on social media supporting Palestine. Students from various nationalities participated in the walkout.Organizers have made it clear that they will continue to organize similar protests until they witness concrete actions being taken to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The walkout at the University of Regina is just one part of a global movement calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid for the people of Gaza.Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, starting the war between them.