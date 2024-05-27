U of T seeks injunction against anti-Israel protesters

The University of Toronto (U of T) is taking legal action to clear the anti-Israel encampments that have been occupying the campus King’s College Circle for weeks. This comes as university president Meric Gertler is in ongoing meetings with the demonstrators to find common ground and see how the institution can meet their demands. The occupation was issued a trespassing notice on Friday warning protestors to clear out by Monday at 8 a.m. local time. They were still there Monday morning, and had a rally in defiance of the order. Several faculty and local labour groups joined in the rally, including Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE). .Gertler posted a statement to the school’s website Monday morning announcing U of T lawyers “served documents seeking an injunction order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice” to demonstrators “to return King’s College Circle to the University community.”The institution has requested the court grant an “expedited case conference.”While simultaneously seeking legal action to remove protestors, the U of T president has been meeting with demonstrators to negotiate and find common ground on their long list of demands. “In addition to pursuing this legal avenue we continue to engage in discussions with students representing those in the encampment,” wrote Gertler. “We held a long and productive meeting yesterday and are meeting again today. We remain hopeful that we can reach an agreement and bring the unauthorized encampment to an end.”During their meeting on Sunday, university administrators heard from anti-Israel protestors about their so-called “counter-offer.” Occupiers said the university must disclose all public investments in companies pertaining to Israel’s war arsenal and let them participate in a joint working group to examine private investments, CTV News reported. Protestors also demanded during the meeting U of T must sever ties with two specific Israeli academic institutions.The protestors have retained lawyers and said the injunction does not change their resolve to stay. "The fact that (university administrators) want the police to come in and clear us out after they told us that they want to end things peacefully, it just doesn't make sense," Sara Rasikh said, per the CP."It does not change the fact that we will continue to remain steadfast in our demands.” At 11:00 am EST Monday, Gertler will appear in a parliamentary meeting to discuss antisemitism and measures to be taken to “address the valid fears that are being expressed by Canada’s Jewish community.”