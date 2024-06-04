UBC posts research chair job, white men need not apply

The University of British Columbia (UBC) Vancouver campus is hiring a new research chair position and explicitly stated the position is not for able-bodied straight white men. The UBC Faculty of Dentistry is looking to hire an internal applicant for the role of Research Chair in Oral Cancer Research with an emphasis on diagnostics and prevention, and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). The job description, posted May 21, states the seven-year position with the opportunity to renew for another seven, comes with specific “eligibility requirements.”The selected candidate will have a demonstrable record of “excellence in teaching and supervision” and a “track record in supporting equity, diversity, and inclusion,” wrote UBC. The job posting cites UBC’s Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Action Plan and the BC Human Rights Code, before specifying of which so-called “minority” groups the candidate will be selected.“The selection will be restricted to members of the following federally designated groups: people with disabilities, indigenous people, racialized people, women, and people from minoritized gender identity groups.”Since UBC faculty currently underrepresented by people who “self-identify” as having a disability, they will be given “preferential” treatment during the hiring process. UBC “has a gap in representation for people with disabilities,” the job posting states. “Until such time as this is remedied, the names of those self-identifying as having a disability will be provided separately to the search committee in order for them to follow preferential hiring strategies.”Anyone applying to the job posting must first complete an “equity survey.”“Candidates from these groups must self-identify as belonging to one or more of the designated equity groups to be considered for the position.”Applicants’ “personal information is collected” by the Equity & Inclusion Office and “will be used to determine whether you qualify for participation in this restricted process, and to advance accessibility, equity, and fair adjudication in this process.”“Only the names of those eligible for the search process will be shared with the search committee, except those self-identifying with a disability whose names will be shared separately and confidentially to follow UBC’s preferential hiring strategy.”“Equity and diversity are essential to academic excellence. An open and diverse community fosters the inclusion of voices that have been underrepresented or discouraged. We encourage applications from members of groups that have been marginalized on any grounds enumerated under the BC Human Rights Code, including sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, racialization, disability, political belief, religion, marital or family status, age, and/or status as a First Nation, Metis, Inuit, or indigenous person.”“UBC is committed to advancing inclusive excellence in the academic and research ecosystem.”Applicants then must complete a one- or two-page statement “that describes any current or planned engagements and contributions made to advancing equity, diversity, and inclusion in academic professional or community contexts.