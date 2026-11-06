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UBC professor job open only to 'scholar who self-identifies as black'

UBC job description, campus
UBC job description, campusChatGPT; UBC website screenshot
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University Of British Columbia
Ubc
Dei
#bcpoli
Canadian university
UBC job opening
UBC professor job
Black Faculty Cohort Hiring Initiative
UBC Black Faculty Cohort Hiring Initiative