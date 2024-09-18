News

UBCM: Officials say crackdown on supply, better access to addiction, mental health treatment key to solving drug crisis

Farnworth admitted that, "the current situation is not working for these people, and it’s not working for our communities."
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth
Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth Photo: Jarryd Jaeger, Western Standard
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Drug
Bcpoli
Mike Farnworth
Harm Reduction
Policies
Phil Heard
Tom Dyas
Union of BC Municipalities conference
Deb Haggard
Milo Macdonald
Mark Lysyshyn

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news