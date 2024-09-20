UBCM: Rustad doubles down on Conservative platform, accuses Eby of spreading 'misinformation'

VANCOUVER — British Columbia‘s Conservative hopeful John Rustad doubled down on his party's policies on Friday and accused David Eby of spreading "misinformation" about their platform.During a speech at the Union of BC Municipalities conference, the Conservative leader claimed the premier was misleading voters by suggesting he would decrease healthcare spending, bring back bridge tolls, and make certain changes to the province's Medical Services Plan.."I can hardly believe how easy it is for a premier of the province of British Columbia to lie; all of those are lies," he said. "As a matter of fact we're gonna be seeing healthcare spending increase, and we have no plans whatsoever of bring back MSP or tolls."He urged Eby to tone down "that kind of rhetoric" and focus on the issues everyday British Columbians are facing.."You're gonna hear all sorts of rhetoric and stuff from the NDP," Rustad continued, adding that it makes him "chuckle" to see Eby "flip-flop back and forth on policies." He warned that voters will see "a lot more of the same" from the incumbents on the campaign trail, suggesting they will resort to "lies and misinformation" because "they cannot defend the damage that's been done to BC.".In light of backlash towards his recent comments on the environment, Rustad clarified that he believed there was "no question" man-made climate change was real, but maintained that "taxing people into poverty is not going to change the weather." He made it clear a Conservative government would not sacrifice the financial wellbeing of British Columbians to reach climate goals..On the issue of crime, he said his party would push for mandatory minimum sentences in order to keep repeat offenders off the streets and ensure communities are safe..Rustad also vowed to fix BC's "broken" healthcare system, pointing out that we have the second most expensive healthcare system per capita in the world, but also record the second worst outcomes."We're paying more than just about everybody, and we're receiving less services," he lamented..Rustad defended "involuntary compassionate care" for those with severe addiction and/or mental health issues to help facilitate their return to a "full and productive life.".Suspected overdose death of 13-year-old BC girl in homeless encampment sparks outrage, calls for action.He cited the case of a girl who at age 11 was suffering from addiction but could not be forced into treatment, pointing out that just two years later, she died of an overdose..This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.