UBCM: Rustad says NDP will 'bankrupt BC' after Eby hints at increasing carbon tax on 'big polluters'

VANCOUVER — BC Conservative leader John Rustad has warned that the BC NDP will "bankrupt" British Columbia after David Eby hinted at increasing the carbon tax on what he referred to as "big polluters."The premier made the insinuation once in an address to elected officials at the Union of BC Municipalities and again to the media immediately afterwards.."Today at UBCM, Eby showed his true colours," Rustad wrote in a post on X. "Eby is planning to massively increase the Carbon Tax on 'big polluters.' That means potentially killing LNG Canada, mining, forestry, farming, trucking — industries that pay for BC's core services. Eby's NDP will bankrupt BC.".When asked how the NDP would achieve its lofty climate goals without a consumer carbon tax, Eby dodged the question, opting instead to attack Rustad and the Conservatives. After accusing his rival of "believ[ing] that climate change is a hoax and a lie," he explained what the NDP might do to offset the loss of the consumer carbon tax."I really feel that people were being put in a position for their families of choosing between taking climate action and supporting climate action, and paying for the basics," he said. "When people are put in that situation, people are forced to choose to look after their families and look after the basics, and that should not be the case in British Columbia."Eby went on to note that his government would "make sure that everyday British Columbians ... who are just trying to make it through day to day are protected," while ensuring that, "big polluters, the oil and gas companies that are making record profits, will pay a carbon price in British Columbia to encourage them to reduce their carbon emissions."He suggested that there is where BC would "see the big reductions.".Eby reiterated his sentiments towards "big polluters," telling reporters that "it will require some work to be able to both remove the carbon tax for everyday British Columbians as well as ensure that industry is paying an appropriate carbon price going forward.".This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.