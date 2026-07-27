Uber driver charged after woman sexually assaulted twice in Burlington

TORONTO — Halton Regional Police have charged a 25-year-old "Etobicoke man" with two counts of sexual assault after a woman was allegedly attacked twice in Burlington last month.On June 16 at approximately 5:15 p.m., an adult female was in the south parking lot of the Burlington GO Station at 2101 Fairview Street when she was approached by the accused. A conversation began during which he allegedly sexually assaulted her.The victim left immediately. Police say the accused followed her to a business a short distance away, where he approached her again and allegedly sexually assaulted her a second time. She did not suffer any other physical injuries.The Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit took carriage of the investigation and identified the suspect as Mandeep Singh, 25, of Etobicoke. He was arrested on July 26 and charged with two counts of sexual assault. Singh was held in custody pending a bail hearing in Milton..At the time of the offence, Singh was employed as an Uber driver. Investigators have released his photograph because they are concerned there may be additional victims.Anyone with information on this investigation, or anyone who has been victimized by the accused, is asked to contact the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-825-4777 ext. 8970. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers.