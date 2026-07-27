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Uber driver charged after woman sexually assaulted twice in Burlington

Mandeep Singh, 25, of Etobicoke faces two counts; police seek additional victims
Mandeep Singh has been charged with two counts of sexual assault
Mandeep Singh has been charged with two counts of sexual assaultHalton Regional Police
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Crime
Sexual Assault
Uber
Indian
Halton
Burlington
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