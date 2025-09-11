Uber driver charged with sexual assault in Edmonton; police urge other victims to come forward

Edmonton police have laid charges against a former Uber driver accused of sexually assaulting a passenger last summer.Investigators said a woman was picked up around 1:56 a.m. on June 30, 2024, by a dark grey 2023 Nissan Rogue she had ordered through the rideshare app in the area of 109 St. and 101 Ave. Police allege the driver stopped during the trip and sexually assaulted her.On Aug. 30, 32-year-old Gurvinder Pannu was arrested and charged with sexual assault. .He has since been released with conditions that bar him from working for any rideshare or taxi service, from contacting the complainant, and from possessing weapons, including knives and firearms.“Following a thorough investigation, we were able to successfully arrest and charge this suspect,” said Const. Mughees Jutt with the Edmonton Police Service’s southwest branch. “We unfortunately believe that there are others who have been impacted by this individual and we would like them to come forward so we can investigate and provide them with appropriate supports.”Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile, or to provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.