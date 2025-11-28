UCP accuses Nenshi of changing his tune on pipeline MOU

The UCP have claimed that the NDP are trying to "rewrite history."In a Friday press release, the UCP pointed out the NDP had come out in support for the memorandum of understanding signed between the Alberta government and Prime Minister Mark Carney on Thursday.The MOU outlined a commitment to working towards an oil pipeline to the west coast, with the federal government promising to adjust the North Coast tanker ban if a pipeline project is approved — which they would deem a project of national interest under the Building Canada Act."This MOU is good for Alberta," Alberta NDP Leader Naheed Nenshi stated Thursday. "We need more pipeline capacity.".This appears to be a departure from his previous comments on the matter.In October, example, Nenshi said "there's no route, there's no proponent, and there's no one putting money into this other than the Alberta government.""There's also no commitment from the federal government to repeal the legislation that would make this pipeline possible," he added. "Frankly, there's nothing here except a vague idea and yet another committee."In other remarks, Nenshi claimed, "We need more pipelines.""I know how to get pipelines built," he told CTV. "The NDP knows how to get pipelines built — but what we have from these folks, from the premier in particular, is a pipe dream, not a pipeline."."Just two weeks ago, the leader of the NDP claimed our fight for a West Coast pipeline was a 'pipe dream'," Deputy Government Whip Tany Yao said. "The contrast could not be clearer. United Conservatives delivered a nation-building energy agreement, while the NDP offered no solutions and repeatedly defended the very barriers holding Alberta back."