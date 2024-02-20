UCP allocates $2.8 million to boost women's representation in trucking industry

The Alberta government has allocated $2.8 million to Women Building Futures (WBF) in an effort to bolster the participation of women in the commercial trucking sector. This investment aims to address the pressing need for drivers in the transportation industry and to bridge the gender gap within the profession.The scarcity of drivers in Alberta's commercial transportation sector has become increasingly evident, with only 2.9% of commercial truckers in the province being women, falling below the national average of 4%. Currently, there are approximately 4,260 vacancies for transport truck drivers in Alberta alone.In 2022-23, the government pledged $40 million over four years to provide commercial driver training grants to unemployed and underemployed individuals. This recent $2.8-million funding infusion over two years to WBF is poised to significantly contribute to this endeavor.Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors, emphasized the critical role of skilled drivers in the supply chain and the importance of diversifying the workforce in the transportation sector. "Alberta has a shortage of skilled drivers, which impacts the supply chain and creates inflationary pressures. Fewer than 3% of Class 1 drivers in Alberta are women and by providing grants to support organizations like Women Building Futures, we can help people get good-paying jobs and alleviate critical shortages in trucking," he said.The funding provided to WBF will facilitate the delivery of programs designed to equip women with the necessary skills, confidence and connections to secure employment as professional drivers. Moreover, the initiative aims to foster safe and inclusive workplaces within the trucking industry.WBF, a non-profit organization, has been a driving force in supporting women's entry into traditionally male-dominated industries such as commercial transportation. The grant provided to WBF will be distributed over two years, with $1.3 million allocated for 2023-24 and $1.5 million for 2024-25.