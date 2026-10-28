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UCP board candidates must pledge to abide by Alberta independence referendum result

Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum.
Premier Danielle Smith speaking about UCP caucus unity following Alberta's referendum. Legislative Assembly of Alberta: YouTube
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Danielle Smith
United Conservative Party
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Scott Cyr
United Conservative Party Constituency Association
Rob Smith
Alberta referendum
Darrell Komick
Alberta referendum 2026
Alberta Referendum Results
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