UCP board candidates must pledge to abide by Alberta independence referendum result

CALGARY — The United Conservative Party is requiring candidates for its board of directors to sign a declaration pledging to abide by the October 19 referendum’s result, as Premier Danielle Smith faces calls for a leadership review from factions within the party.On Tuesday, the Rise of Alberta account on social media platform X posted a screenshot of a document titled “2026 UCP Board of Directors Election — Referendum Question #10 Agreement and Declaration”, which shows that in order for someone to run for the UCP board, they must sign the pledge as a condition of certification as a candidate..“I agree to the following statement: ‘In both my candidacy for, and if elected to, the provincial UCP Board of Directors, I recognize, respect, and will abide by the majority decision made by Albertans on Question #10 of the 26/10/19 Referendum’”, the document reads.The question referenced is the one on the referendum ballot which asked Albertans whether Alberta should remain a province in Canada or begin the constitutional process required to hold a binding referendum on independence.According to the document, the UCP Board of Directors has resolved that in order for someone to become a certified candidate under section 5 of the Board of Directors Election Rules, “each applicant for election to the provincial UCP Board of Directors be asked to agree to the statement set out in paragraph 2.3, and that the Returning Officer will not certify me as a Candidate unless I have given this agreement.”The new requirement comes amid the debate over the future of independence advocacy within the UCP following the referendum.When asked about the requirement, Smith confirmed its existence and said her party members must respect the referendum outcome, which saw voters overwhelmingly support Alberta remaining in Canada.“The whole point of a political party is to faithfully represent your constituents,” she said.Smith said members have room to advocate for different policies, but drew a line at continued independence advocacy within the party.“There’s lots of range for people to able to advocate on policy — but just not that.”.UCP MLA calls for party unity after his constituency association narrowly passes leadership review motion .Smith’s comments come as the Bonnyville–Cold Lake–St. Paul Constituency Association board voted 10–9 on Monday to pursue a leadership review of Premier Smith, according to local UCP MLA Scott Cyr.On Tuesday, the Banff-Kananaskis Constituency Association board also reportedly voted 10–7 in favour of a review, making it the fifth constituency association out of 87 to support the motion.A review requires motions from 22 constituency associations, and so far, more than 65 associations have instead passed motions supporting Smith.In an email put out Tuesday night, UCP president Rob Smith told members that constituency associations had the right under party rules to seek a special general meeting to request a leadership review..“That settles it. There will be no UCP leadership review before our next General Election,” Smith wrote.“Danielle Smith is our leader... today... tomorrow... and the foreseeable future. I am thankful for this. I believe most of you are too.”On the independence referendum ballot question, Smith added that three in four Albertans voted for a “stronger Alberta within a united Canada” while acknowledging the one in four who supported opening the discussion on independence included “many UCP members.”“They are not to be ignored,” Smith wrote.“These are folks who love Alberta, just like the rest of us. Many of them are among our most dedicated volunteers, knocking on doors and making phone calls for UCP candidates in every riding. We need them. But the result is clear and we must respect it.”Dave Prisco, UCP Director of Communications, confirmed to the Western Standard that the party's official stance was a "strong Alberta within a united Canada.""Anyone who wants to represent the UCP as a member of the provincial board must uphold our party's position," Prisco said in an emailed statement. "The provincial board is putting processes in place to ensure all candidates seeking election to the provincial board support the position of our party.".Asked about the pledge document, Darrell Komick, president of the Calgary-Lougheed UCP Constituency Association, told the Western Standard he had heard a requirement was coming.“Remember separatism was a label that was given to people who were looking out for Alberta. All of the folks that got labeled separatists, they're really people that want to put Alberta first,” Komick said.“[This document] sounds like a pledge of allegiance to a sovereign Alberta within a united Canada. Does that mean that the sentiment that we should have maximum leverage against Ottawa goes away? No, I don't think so.”Komick, who ran for UCP president at last year’s annual general meeting, pushing an Alberta-first message, said that the requirement would not deter him from seeking a position on the board.“When I look at what the impact is on this, it wouldn't stop me from running,” he said.