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UCP-commissioned report finds Nenshi's office ignored warnings on water main safety

Nenshi did not recall the report, the meetings, or any substantive discussion with Fielding or Sawyer.
Calgary city council in budget deliberations
Calgary city council in budget deliberationsScreenshot
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Yyc
Abpoli
City Of Calgary
Alberta NDP leader Naheed Nenshi
Minister Dan Williams
Bearspaw feeder main break
David Goldie
Jeffrey Fielding