Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has instructed Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen to build more campsites in the province.
More than 900 sites will be added.
On Friday, Smith issued a mandate letter to Loewen calling on him to support the responsible growth of Alberta’s forest industry and parks system.
In her letter, Smith told Loewen to develop and implement a plan for the new campsites and several new locations for comfort camping over the next 10 years.
“Alberta has some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. Ensuring safe, reliable and broad access to our parks and public lands for work and recreation will allow everyone to continue to enjoy Alberta’s unique backyard," Loewen said.
Smith also outlined her expectations that Alberta continues to offer a high quality of life and opportunities for increased access to recreation and asked Loewen to deliver on platform commitments, including:
Working with the Minister of Treasury Board and Finance and Minister of Jobs, Economy and Trade, who is the lead, to develop an incentive program for the forestry industry that is similar to the Agri-Processing Investment Tax Credit.
Investing an additional $5 million in trail upgrades for Kananaskis Country and building new trails and campgrounds across Alberta.
Bringing stakeholders together to develop a Crown lands recreation and conservation strategy to expand public access while protecting natural spaces.
Enabling the expansion of trails, campsites, and other public land use opportunities by Alberta entrepreneurs and other organizations.
The Premier also tasks Minister Loewen with:
Exploring the best ways to improve infrastructure and services in Kananaskis, Canmore, Waiparous Creek, Crowsnest Pass, and other high-traffic recreational areas.
Shortening timelines for permit and licence approvals in all areas of the ministry.
Developing a plan with industry to use active forestry and grasslands management techniques to maintain the health and biodiversity of provincial lease lands and provide nature-based solutions for carbon sequestration.
Designing a ministry-specific job-attraction strategy that raises awareness for young Albertans (aged 16 to 24) and adults changing careers in the skilled trades and professions available in each economic sector, including pathways for education, apprenticeship, and training.
"Providing responsible stewardship for our Crown lands and forests and securing their long-term health, beauty and longevity is work that I am privileged to lead," Loewen said.
"Forestry and Parks will continue to care for the places Albertans and our neighbours enjoy most.”
(4) comments
It's about time they did this. There used to be so many to choose from years ago and then they mothballed them. Good news, good news!!
Exactly, you could even find a campsite on the side of the road years ago in Alberta, there was a time you would have no trouble going camping on weekend, now you have to book 90 days in advance.
Hip hip hooray. Badly needed.
Agree 100%
