Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has instructed Minister of Forestry and Parks Todd Loewen to build more campsites in the province.

More than 900 sites will be added.

Arthur Green is the Alberta Legislative Reporter for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in the Edmonton Bureau. He is an award-winning journalist and has worked for the CBC and Post Media.

Moley Russel's wart
Moley Russel's wart

It's about time they did this. There used to be so many to choose from years ago and then they mothballed them. Good news, good news!!

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Exactly, you could even find a campsite on the side of the road years ago in Alberta, there was a time you would have no trouble going camping on weekend, now you have to book 90 days in advance.

Report Add Reply
BoomerOG
BoomerOG

Hip hip hooray. Badly needed.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Agree 100%

FreeAlberta

Agree 100%

