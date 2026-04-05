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UCP government pushes major municipal overhaul, bans vacancy taxes in Bill 28

Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams.
Municipal Affairs Minister Dan Williams.Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard
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Alberta
Abpoli
Ucp Government
Albertans
Jason Nixon
Abpol
Bill 28
Minister Dan Williams
Scott Fash, CEO of BILD Alberta
BILD Alberta
Richard Warnock
Mid-Sized Towns Mayors Caucus

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