The UCP government said it will check all clinics billing invoices to Alberta Health in the province.
On Monday, CBC News reported a Calgary clinic promised to fast-track access to a family doctor along with other perks to patients who pay up to $4,800 a year.
"Alberta Health will continue working with providers to ensure all legislation is followed," said Scott Johnston, press secretary for the health ministry, in an interview with the Western Standard on Monday evening.
"Alberta’s government remains committed to the principles of the Canada Health Act. Albertans don’t have to pay out of pocket for insured health services such as seeing a family doctor or a hospital visit, that won’t change."
CBC News said Calgarian Robin Arseneault visited her doctor's office in Marda Loop recently for a routine physical.
"The couple was surprised to see an email from the Marda Loop Medical Clinic land in their inbox that same week, stating that the clinic would be moving to a membership system," CBC News reported.
"In return for the $4,800-membership, the Marda Loop Medical Clinic promises reduced wait times and extended appointment times, among other benefits. The clinic also says it will continue to provide care one day a week for non-members."
CBC News said it was told by an administrator that the clinic wasn't available for an interview.
"In an email sent to the clinic's members, Dr. Sally Talbot-Jones wrote that the clinic's aim was to alleviate stress expressed by patients due to extended waiting times, the challenge of scheduling family appointments and more," CBC News reported.
"This decision was driven by my commitment to providing you with the level of care you deserve. I have extensively researched the most successful healthcare models around the world, and I am confident that our new program is designed to deliver excellence."
Information about the new membership program could not be found on the clinic’s website.
Opposition NDP health critic Luanne Metz said the Marda Loop clinic plan appears to be in a "legal grey zone."
“They may skirt the outside of the Canada Health Act by offering appointments one day a week without the membership fee so they can argue that all their insured services are still available,” Metz told reporters on Monday in Calgary.
“But this is giving preferred access to those who pay the fee and while that might not clearly break the law, we all know that in real life that simply won’t work for people who need to see their family doctor right away on a regular basis.”
The UCP said on Monday increasing access to primary care was a part of Health Minister Adriana LaGrange's mandate letter from Alberta Premier Danielle Smith.
“Our goal is to stabilize and strengthen primary health care across the province so everyone has access to a primary health care provider, no matter where they live," Johnston said.
The Western Standard reached out to Marda Loop Clinic for comment but so far has not heard back.
A source within the UCP government told the Western Standard on Tuesday the province will investigate all billing invoices by clinics to Alberta Health.
The UCP government said a statement is forthcoming.
...more to come
(2) comments
This has been going on in Marda Loop clinics for years. I used to visit a chiropractor that operated out of just such a clinic. (Her services were available outside Alberta Health and outside clinic membership) It’s a bit rich that the NDP is now “discovering” that such clinics may be skirting the law.
Loose ends will be tied up....it's a work in progress....we'll be out of this mess soon.
