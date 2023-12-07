UCP grants nearly $3M to Alberta's film and TV sector

Alberta's film and television industry is set to receive a substantial boost as the Alberta Made Screen Industries Program announces $2.8 million in spending in 155 locally made film and television projects. This government funding includes mentorship and post-production grants aimed at supporting the growth of the industry and fostering talent across the province.The film and television sector in Alberta has experienced consistent growth, not only providing employment opportunities within the industry but also contributing to sectors such as construction, tourism, and hospitality. For every dollar of government spending towards a production, the industry generates an impressive four dollars of investment back into the province.Since January 2020, the Alberta Made Production Grant has been a driver of this growth, supporting 106 productions with a combined total of $6.8 million. These productions have, in turn, generated $26.7 million in spending across the province. Recognizing the industry's positive impact, Budget 2023 has doubled the Alberta Made Screen Industries Program to meet the rising demand for Alberta-made productions.The increased budget not only supports larger productions but also focuses on developing emerging talent in the industry through initiatives like the Alberta Made Production Grant and its new Training and Mentorship Incentive. The program also allocates more funds for the popular Project/Script Development Grant, facilitating the creation of new content and the discovery of local talent.Tanya Fir, Minister of Arts, Culture, and Status of Women, expressed excitement about the industry's growth and emphasized the importance of developing Alberta talent and expertise. "Through the Alberta Made Screen Industries Program, we are creating jobs and sharing Alberta’s unique heritage on screens around the world," she said.Matt Jones, Minister of Jobs, Economy, and Trade, highlighted the government's commitment to supporting filmmakers of all sizes, ensuring opportunities for Albertans to showcase their talents and contribute to the province's creative ecosystem.The recent July 2023 intake of the Alberta Made Production Grant saw 20 productions successfully apply for a combined total of $1.3 million. This investment is expected to have an economic impact of $4.8 million, create 62 jobs, and allow the hiring of 34 trainees to learn various positions in over 9,000 training hours.Nauzanin Knight, producer at 1844 Studios, commended Fir's support for independent productions, calling it a catalyst for the industry's growth.Mark Wood, co-owner and general manager of Studio Post, highlighted the significance of the Post Production Grant program in retaining well-trained post-production professionals within Alberta.Don Depoe, president and producer of Dept. 9 Studios, acknowledged the Alberta government's investment as a catalyst for the industry's economic impact throughout the province.The Alberta Made Screen Industries Program comprises several components, including the Alberta Made Production Grant, the Training and Mentorship Incentive, the Project/Script Development Grant, and the Post-Production, Visual Effects, and Digital Animation Grant.