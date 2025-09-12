UCP holds 11-point lead over NDP as half of Albertans say province is on wrong track

A new poll shows Danielle Smith’s United Conservative Party maintaining a solid lead over Naheed Nenshi’s NDP, even as nearly half of Albertans believe the province is headed in the wrong direction.The Angus Reid Institute survey found the UCP ahead of the NDP by 11 points. The next scheduled election is in 2027, though speculation has swirled about the possibility of an early vote.While the UCP leads, many Albertans remain critical of the government’s performance on key issues. Majorities say the Smith government is failing on cost of living (66%), health care (64%), the economy (54%), public safety (59%) and housing affordability (63%). Still, Alberta ranks higher than other provinces in relative satisfaction, scoring best in the country on inflation and second-best on health care, the economy and public safety..Overall, 48% of Albertans say the province is on the wrong track, compared with 40% who say it is on the right one. Younger voters are far more skeptical, with 60% under 35 saying Alberta is headed the wrong way, while a majority of older Albertans believe the province is moving in the right direction.Smith’s personal approval rating sits at 46%, virtually unchanged since she became premier in 2022. She remains the most polarizing premier in Canada, with 24% strongly approving and 40% strongly disapproving.Nenshi, who won a summer byelection in Edmonton Strathcona, has high name recognition compared to other opposition leaders but faces negative favourability, with 50% viewing him unfavourably and 39% positively.The survey was conducted online between Aug. 28 and Sept. 5 among 4,330 Canadian adults, including a representative sample of Albertans.