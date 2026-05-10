UCP hopes to strengthen acute care in Sherwood Park

Alberta’s government is spending $2 million to begin planning a major expansion of the Strathcona Community Hospital in Sherwood Park, aiming to add up to 120 inpatient beds, new operating rooms, and expanded surgical capacity as pressure grows across the Edmonton region.The province says the expansion is intended to address rising demand for acute care driven by rapid population growth, an aging demographic, and increasingly complex patient needs. If completed, the project would mark the first time inpatient care is provided at the Sherwood Park facility, which currently operates as a single-storey hospital offering emergency care, diagnostic imaging, primary care, and some outpatient and day surgery services.“The expansion to the Strathcona Community Hospital will help more Albertans get the vital acute care services they need closer to home and help reduce system pressures in the greater edmonton region,” said Matt Jones, Minister of Hospital and Surgical Health Services.The proposed expansion includes up to 120 inpatient beds, with additional shelled space for 32 more in the future. It also outlines new surgical suites capable of handling approximately 4,100 procedures annually, along with two endoscopy rooms, expanded diagnostic imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services, a hemodialysis unit, specialized ambulatory clinics, and integrated mental health supports.“This kind of planning is how we deliver results. We are ensuring health facilities are right-sized, well-designed, and built to meet the needs of families and communities,” said Martin Long, minister of infrastructure. .“This project will reduce pressure on the health care system, while supporting frontline staff, further positioning strathcona community hospital to meet today’s challenges and the growth ahead.”Local officials say the planning work is a key step toward construction, with a business plan expected later this fall and further funding decisions anticipated in budget 2027.“Expanding the strathcona community hospital has been my top priority as the local mla since 2019,” said Nate Glubish, MLA for Strathcona-Sherwood Park. “This planning funding moves us a significant step closer to shovels in the ground.”Community leaders also welcomed the announcement, noting the expansion could significantly improve local access to care and reduce travel for patients.“The planned hospital expansion reflects a shared commitment to better care, better access and better outcomes,” said Gene Syvenky, board chair of the Strathcona Community Hospital Foundation. “Our foundation is honoured and excited to support this fantastic announcement for the people in this community.”Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank said advancing the planning work is a positive development for residents who have long called for improved health infrastructure in the region.Alberta’s government says the expansion is part of a broader capital plan aimed at aligning health infrastructure with population growth and future demand for acute care services. Budget 2026 includes $4.9 billion for health infrastructure across the province.