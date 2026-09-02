UCP maintains lead over NDP in Alberta as Smith tops Nenshi for preferred premier

Danielle Smith’s United Conservatives continue to hold the advantage over Naheed Nenshi’s NDP among Alberta voters, with a new poll putting the governing party three points ahead provincewide.A Research Co. survey released Wednesday found 46% of decided likely voters would support the UCP in their constituency, compared with 43% for the NDP.The Progressive Tory Party of Alberta was a distant third at 5%, while the Republican Party of Alberta and Wildrose Loyalty Coalition each received 2%.The contest remains tight in Alberta’s two largest cities.The UCP leads the NDP 46% to 44% in the Calgary metropolitan area, while the NDP holds a 46% to 43% advantage in the Edmonton metropolitan area.Outside Calgary and Edmonton, the UCP has a more substantial 10-point lead, with 49% support compared with 39% for the NDP.“Majorities of decided voters aged 35-to-54 (53%) and aged 55 and over (52%) would cast a ballot for the United Conservatives in Alberta,” Research Co. president Mario Canseco said.“The New Democrats are ahead among decided voters aged 18-to-34 (57%).”.The poll found the UCP retains 86% of those who voted for the party in the 2023 provincial election. Another 6% have moved to the Progressive Tories and 5% to the NDP.The NDP retains 90% of its 2023 voters.Nenshi leads Smith when Albertans are asked about their approval of individual political leaders.The NDP leader recorded a 49% approval rating, compared with 43% for Smith.Progressive Tory leader Peter Guthrie had an approval rating of 23%, followed by Wildrose Loyalty Coalition leader Paul Hinman and Republican Party leader Cameron Davies, both at 18%.Smith, however, holds the advantage when voters are asked who would make the best premier.Thirty-seven percent selected Smith compared with 33% who chose Nenshi. The other party leaders registered in the low single digits.The economy and jobs ranked as the biggest issue facing Alberta, cited by 22% of respondents, followed by health care at 20%.Housing, homelessness and poverty were cited by 13%, while government accountability stood at 11%.National unity and independence were also identified as the most important issue by 11% of likely voters.Economic concerns were particularly strong in Calgary, where 34% identified the economy and jobs as their top issue.In Edmonton, health care ranked first, cited by 23%.National unity was the top concern for 20% of Albertans aged 55 and older. It was also cited by 16% of people who voted NDP in the 2023 provincial election and 20% of those who supported the federal Liberals in 2025.The Research Co. online survey was conducted Aug. 24 to 26 among 750 likely Alberta voters. The results were weighted according to census figures for age, gender and region.The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.6 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.