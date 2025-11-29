UCP members voted to repeal Care-First insurance

Alberta UCP members have voted to repeal the policy for Care-First insurance. At the UCP AGM this Saturday, the second policy resolution proposal UCP members voted to repeal the Care-First auto insurance regulations that are set to come into effect in January 2027.The policy resolution sought to "return to a tort-based system" — a system where victims can sue at-fault drivers.The resolution states at-fault-based insurance system reflects "conservative values by promoting personal responsibility and accountability, ensuring fair compensation based on fault and reducing fraudulent claims.".The policy resolution was submitted by Karamveer Lalh, a lawyer at James H. Brown & Associates, who told the Western Standard, "The top 35 policy proposals are debated at the convention.""My understanding is that this was the top-ranked policy proposal, so I think that result does speaks to the mindset of UCP members.""The original policy suggested that DCPD (direct compensation for property damage — this allows your vehicle to be repaired by your own insurance company if you're not at fault) should be repealed because it was framed as a 'no-fault' system," Lalh previously stated. "My proposed amendment would remove the references to DCPD, as I believe this better reflects the will of the membership.".At the debate, Lalh stated, "We're conservatives. We don't support cockney David Eby socialist style, no fault insurance from BC that system takes away your right to sue if you're hurt and replaces it with the payout determined by government bureaucrats, if, God forbid, you're hurting an accident from a bad driver, then you should be able to fight for your health and your family's future. ""And here's the bottom line, the insurance companies — and even the government's own experts — say it won't save Albertans money.""So why would we give up our rights if our insurance premiums aren't going down?."Something doesn't smell right.""This resolution stands for conservative values, personal responsibility, fairness, and justice for victims and their families," concluded Lalh.The resolution is not binding on the government.