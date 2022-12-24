UCP MLAs

Scott Cyr (left) and David Hanson

 Courtesy of Hanson and Cyr

It’s finally official. Scott Cyr has defeated incumbent Bonnyville-Cold Lake-St. Paul MLA David Hanson by just one vote.

Following an appeal process with the Nomination Election Committee and a recount of eight disputed ballots in the December 10-12 nomination, the UCP announced Cyr will represent the party in the May 29 general election.

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

(2) comments

eldon628
eldon628

They must be two good men with a count like that! Congratulations on your win in the spring election.

The UCP is on fire for Albertans!

Report Add Reply
guest50
guest50

One can laugh or cry depending on one's point of view.

Report Add Reply

