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UCP officials feared ‘what else might be lurking in the shadows’ during Caylan Ford debacle

A former senior UCP campaign official says he warned journalists that the main source behind allegations made against former candidate Caylan Ford was not credible.
A former senior UCP campaign official says he warned journalists that the main source behind allegations made against former candidate Caylan Ford was not credible.WS Canva
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