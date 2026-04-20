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UCP reportedly looking to adopt year-round daylight time in Alberta

A sign pointing to either side of the time change debate.
A sign pointing to either side of the time change debate. Grok: AI
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Abpoli
Ableg
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith
Alberta time change
Alberta daylight time

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