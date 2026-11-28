Premier Danielle Smith's press secretary has confirmed that the government will not, in fact, be reviewing abortion policy in the province.This comes after Minister for Hospital and Surgical Health Services, Minister Adriana LaGrange made vague comments alluding to the fact the UCP government was in the process of conducting "a review that is ongoing" about abortion."It's really quite a disgrace that we are the only country in the world that does not have a law in place to protect the unborn," stated LaGrange. "I do think there is lots that can be done, but we do have to make it available. It is by law we have to do it.".LaGrange says abortion policy review under way in Alberta."There is a review that is being ongoing, and I anticipate getting briefed on that in the very near future," LaGrange continued.As reported by CTV News, Smith's press secretary, Ryan Fournier, said in a statement, "The minister did not say Alberta’s government is reviewing access to abortion.""Alberta’s government has no plans to change the province’s policy or approach to pregnancy termination services," Fournier wrote."Safe, publicly funded reproductive and sexual health services are available across Alberta and that will not change.""While elected officials hold a range of personal and religious beliefs, and are briefed on a range of federal-provincial health nuances, the government policy remains clear and unchanged.".Smith told reporters on Saturday that LaGrange had conducted a review of late-term abortions, as was requested previously by UCP members. "She did commit to looking into that to just give some assurance to the public that there isn't anything to be concerned about," said Smith. "So that was what she was looking into. But no, there's there is there's no review going on now for access." LaGrange's comments were made during the first day of the UCP convention on Friday, which has an official 8,400 delegates attending and lasts until Sunday, November 29.Abortion is not a topic that is on the UCP fall sitting agenda, and isn't slated for discussion at the AGM.