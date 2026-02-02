UCP sets record with $9.3 million raised in 2025

The United Conservative Party has shattered Alberta’s fundraising records, raising over $9.3 million in 2025, the largest amount ever collected by any political party in the province during a non-election year.UCP Leader Danielle Smith said the results reflect broad support for the party’s agenda. “This shows that Albertans believe in the work we are doing to protect jobs, keep taxes low, and stand up for our province,” Smith said. “I am truly humbled by this confidence, and we will continue to work hard every day to deliver the results Albertans expect.”The party raised more than $2.6 million in the fourth quarter alone, combining both constituency and party donations. Overall, the UCP outperformed the NDP by $3 million, with the NDP raising $6.3 million in 2025. This continues a trend from 2024, when the UCP also out fundraised the NDP by $3 million, raising $8.1 million compared to $5.1 million for the NDP. The UCP has now out fundraised the NDP for 10 straight quarters..The latest numbers underscore the financial advantage the UCP holds, following the last provincial election. While the party finished the 2023 campaign with a $1 million surplus, the NDP was left with over $623,000 in debt.Party officials say the fundraising milestones demonstrate that Albertans remain committed to the UCP’s vision for a strong and prosperous province, giving the government momentum as it heads into the next legislative session.