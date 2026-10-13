UPDATED: UFC champion Sean Strickland sparks Alberta independence buzz before Edmonton event

CALGARY — The UFC’s middleweight champion is the latest public figure to wade into the waters of the Alberta independence debate.American fighter Sean Strickland has seemingly backed Alberta leaving Canada by posting “#freealberta” on the social media platform X on Monday — one week before the October 19 referendum vote on independence..He didn’t explain the post further, but the hashtag followed a message announcing his trip to Edmonton.“On the lighter side I'm going to corner the Alberta card this week,” Strickland said.“Any gyms in Edmonton? Heard you f*ckers like to have a good time. Where is the best scrapping at?!”One X user joked that “Canada won’t let you in, you gotta watch out.”.“My visa is still valid, I’m good,” Strickland replied.The 35-year-old is scheduled to corner a fighter at UFC Fight Night at Rogers Place on October 17.The main event of the evening features welterweights Joaquin Buckley and Canadian Mike Malott.Two other Canadian fighters, Edmonton heavyweight Tanner Boser and Calgary’s Melissa Croden, are also on the card.Strickland’s post drew the attention of prominent independence supporters, with the Rise of Alberta account telling him about the Rally of Alberta happening on October 17 at the legislature grounds in Edmonton and inviting him to attend..“Thousands of Albertans ready to tell Ottawa to f*ck off,” the account posted.“Come check it out! We’d love to have you.”.Lawyer and independence advocate Eva Chipiuk also shared a poster for the Rally for Alberta.Another supporter, Angela Unspoken, thanked Strickland for drawing attention to Alberta..“Sean, thank you for putting a spotlight on Alberta,” she said.“We’re fighting like hell to get the hell out of communist Canada.”After the reaction from the independence movement, Strickland posted again later on Tuesday, saying that he would try to attend the October 17 rally. ."Let's goooo!!! Should be done with the UFC by 4," he posted on X."I'm going to try to make this!"Strickland is known for his blunt and controversial takes, as well as his previous public support for US President Donald Trump.Before his May fight with Khamzat Chimaev, he threatened to shoot his opponent and called him a terrorist, citing Chimaev’s ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov.Strickland subsequently won the fight by split decision, capturing the middleweight title for the second time.The Anaheim, California native, is only the second two-time UFC middleweight champion in the history of the organization, after Nigerian-New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya.