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UPDATED: UFC champion Sean Strickland sparks Alberta independence buzz before Edmonton event

UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.
UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland. Image generated by ChatGPT AI
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Donald Trump
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Eva Chipiuk
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Sean Strickland
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