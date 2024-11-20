U.K. and U.S. cruise missiles strike inside Russia

Reports circulated on Wednesday that British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles were used hit a secretive Russian political facility in the Kursk region, despite nuclear threats from Russian Federation President Vladimir Putin.The weapons may have hit a structure with a bunker control room where Russian and North Korean military officials are believed to be stationed, according to Ukrainian defence analysts..According to the Daily Mail, missile fragments from the explosion suggest the missiles were British Storm Shadows, rather than equivalent French SCALP missiles."A Western official reportedly confirmed that Ukraine had used the missiles to strike into Russia for the first time today, after the U.S. paved the way for Kyiv to launch long-range ATACMS missiles deep into Russia on Sunday," reported the Daily Mail, noting up to 12 missiles were fired into the Kursk region on Wednesday, according to Russian reports.The primary explanation for the large amount of Storm Shadow / SCALP on such a facility is the presence of the command of the Russian Army group in the Kursk region, together with North Korean military officers, speculated defence publication Defence Express. "The Russian Federation began to complain that Ukraine had started using not only ballistic ATACMS, but also Storm Shadow / SCALP cruise missiles on its territory," it said."In particular, there is a video from the Kursk region from the village of Marino. A rather large number of missiles were used for the attack."Putin has repeatedly warned NATO that an escalation of the Ukraine war affecting Russian territory could result in nuclear retaliation. .U.S. President Elect Donald Trump recently said the world is moving closer to WW3 due to the Biden Administration's endorsement of the Ukraine military using U.S.-made longe-range missiles that could strike deep into Russia. .Wednesday's attack could be the first time Ukraine has used British Storm Shadows to strike Russia, reported the Daily Mail."Britain conceded permission to use them against attacks within Ukraine earlier this year," the Mail reported."The missiles will allow Ukraine to take out military targets and airbases previously unreachable."