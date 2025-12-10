UK city council bans Christmas wreaths

Portsmouth City Council is facing public criticism after issuing letters advising tenants not to place Christmas wreaths or other decorations on the exterior of their flat doors, citing safety requirements outlined in tenancy agreements.Hundreds of residents in council-managed housing received notices from the Liberal Democrat–run authority stating that decorations must be removed from doors and communal areas or tenants could face enforcement measures, including potential charges for non-compliance. The letters reiterated that tenants “must not leave items in the communal areas,” noting the prohibition applies to hallways, stairwells, and doors situated in shared spaces..Some tenants expressed surprise at the warnings, saying the possibility of penalties for displaying a wreath during the holiday season was excessive. The directive quickly drew criticism from local commentators and political opponents.Conservative MP Kevin Hollinrake told the Daily Mail the decision “defies common sense,” arguing that residents should be free to celebrate Christmas without fear of fines. Online criticism also followed, with some residents accusing the council of overreach and calling on the authority to reconsider its position.In a statement responding to the backlash, Portsmouth City Council said the policy is grounded in fire-safety requirements rather than an attempt to restrict seasonal expression..According to the Daily Mail a council spokesperson said the rules are consistent with national safety standards and were included in tenancy agreements following consultation with residents.“We understand this can feel frustrating, especially at Christmas,” the spokesperson said.“But communal areas in our blocks of flats must remain clear, and fire doors must not be tampered with.These measures keep escape routes unobstructed and ensure fire doors function properly in an emergency.”The council added that residents remain free to decorate the interiors of their homes, private balconies, and windows, but not shared corridors or the exterior of flat doors. It noted that similar policies are widely used by other housing providers.