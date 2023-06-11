Transgender model

The National Health Service (NHS) in the United Kingdom (UK) announced that it intends to prohibit puberty blockers outside of clinical trials. They also plan to impose stricter regulations on gender transition treatments for minors.

“We have previously made clear … the intention that the NHS will only commission puberty suppressing hormones as part of clinical research,” said the NHS statement.

terryc
terryc

Pay attention Canadian doctors! This is coming from our mother country!

