CALGARY — The British Minister of Defence has confirmed that his ministry has sent out letters to around 100,000 reservists, telling them to prepare to be called up in the event of a war."What's happening today should be routine," said Wes Streeting, the United Kingdom's Minister of Defence."We have written (letters) out to our strategic reserve; these are people who've previously served in our armed forces. We've written to them to make sure their details are up to date.".Streeting noted that the action by the ministry is meant to be a preemptive measure, saying that "people should find it reassuring rather than alarming."Despite this, he did acknowledge that Europe and the rest of NATO are "operating in a heightened threat environment.""So this degree of readiness, I think, is a sensible, necessary precaution."Streeting also stated that if the government and the defence ministry weren't engaging in these kinds of actions now, as a preemptive actions, "it's the sort of thing in a public inquiry in 20 or 30 years' time people would be saying, 'why weren't the Ministry of Defence ready?'".The announcement comes following Streeting's previous comment back in October, where he stated that Britain must be ready for war "in 1,000 days."The announcement also comes barely a month after the British government launched their "Be Ready" campaign, which encouraged households to stock up on food, water, and first aid equipment.The premise of the campaign was to make sure that British citizens were prepared in the eventuality of cyber attacks, weather events, or power outages, but many have signalled that the campaign may also be the government's plan to make sure its people are prepared in the eventuality of war.The launch of the campaign saw many people begin stocking up, with videos seen of people grabbing bottles of water off pallets in stores to prepare..Other reports include a spike in the purchase of non-perishable goods such as canned food and wind-up radios, with UK citizens clearly adhering to the government's advice.The UK wasn't alone in this action, as many other Western countries, including the European Union, Australia, the United States, and Canada, also sent out similar messaging, telling their citizens to stock up and prepare for emergencies. The government's official position regarding the letters is that it is being done to take stock and better understand who and what this "strategic reserve" comprises, but it hasn't stopped speculation from many in and outside the United Kingdom.